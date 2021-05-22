The Florida Legislature was back in session last week to take up gaming, er, gambling issues. While gambling doesn’t affect us directly in the Florida Keys — yes, cockfighting is illegal throughout the United States — there were some victories for island chain residents in the recently completed session.
While the cruise ship issue and home rule remains to be decided, whether Gov. Ron DeSantis decides to sign the bill into law, veto it or allowing it to become law without his signature, the newspaper’s Editorial Board looked at the good that came out of the session.
One of the most notable victories was a recommendation to receive a full $20 million allocation for the Florida Keys Stewardship Act. This is will be the first year the Stewardship Act has been fully funded since its inception in 2016. This money is earmarked for water-quality projects such as wastewater, stormwater and canal restoration, all areas that have a direct and immediate impact on the lives of our residents.
Additionally, Monroe County is scheduled to receive $5 million from the Florida Forever Program for acquisition of environmentally sensitive land. What makes this important is that, as a community, taxpayers can breathe a little easier as the county faces the possibility of taking lawsuits in the future.
The county also received $1 million to help fund the live-aboard boater pump-out program. While we have not been overly supportive of this program, as we feel it encourages the proliferation of live-aboards, it’s acknowledged there is a need for the program until a permanent solution is found.
And, after nearly three years, The College of the Florida Keys was allocated $4.5 million for its continued growth. Additionally, the college received $384,000 to rebuild its dive training locker.
Lastly, the session gave our freshman lawmakers — Rep. Jim Mooney and Sen. Ana Marie Rodriguez — an idea of how the state Legislature works and how to work with other lawmakers, while also providing Key residents some insight into how they view the needs and wants of Keys residents.
Monroe County’s needs can be vastly different from those of the rest of state, as evidenced by the intensity of the passing of the cruise ship and home rule bill, but there are myriad other areas that should be, and have been, addressed this session.
In the big picture, Florida Keys residents should be happy that many of our environmental concerns have been funded this year. But the fight continues to make sure the voices of all of our residents are always heard in Tallahassee.