Gov. Ron DeSantis has a snappy comeback to criticism of the way he’s rolling out COVID-19 vaccines in Florida:
“I’m not worried about your income bracket, I’m worried about your age bracket.”
Fair enough. Sounds more or less scientific. Because the governor is right about one essential characteristic of the coronavirus: Its ability to kill you is much higher if you are an older person.
Thus, DeSantis has stood by a single-minded approach that stands in contrast to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. His mantra: Inoculate the aged before everyone else. Not even the essential workers forced to interact with the public should come before anybody 65 and older — starting next week, 60 and older.
DeSantis has said explicitly that no longer will he prioritize occupations. So, if you’re a farmworker, you’re not on Florida’s priority list — even though farming areas are among the state’s most highly infected places.
At the same time, donors who have been writing whopping checks to DeSantis have been able to jump the line. Over 1,200 homeowners of the exclusive Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo got shots in January, a time when the vaccine was in short supply.
One Ocean Reef resident, Bruce Rauner, a former Republican governor of Illinois and head of a private-equity firm, gave a $250,000 check to DeSantis’ political action committee — part of $3.9 million DeSantis received since December.
DeSantis said the shots were decided not by him but by a “South Florida hospital,” later identified as Baptist Health System. But Baptist said in a statement that the state asked it to deliver vaccines to the Ocean Reef medical center.
While Ocean Reef residents were being treated to shots, Baptist Health announced it was canceling all first-dose appointments for Jan. 20 and taking no new ones. Too bad for the seniors who’d been expecting their jabs.
On Florida’s Southwest Coast, three upscale communities got picked for pop-up vaccination sites. The three were developed by GOP fundraiser Pat Neal, who served on DeSantis’ transition team. At one of the communities, only people from two ZIP codes were eligible for the shots, their names chosen by a county commissioner who put herself on the list.
DeSantis has denied anything untoward. We say: investigate.
Meantime, DeSantis’ blind spots concerning the poor keep endangering the public’s health.
Recently, DeSantis brushed aside the pleas of farmworker advocates to say he won’t prioritize any more groups for vaccines. This was a few days after agreeing that school employees, police and firefighters age 50 and up could get shots along with seniors.
Perhaps DeSantis is ignoring farmworkers to evade the charge of vaccinating undocumented workers ahead of full-fledged citizens. The answer to that is simple: The virus does not look at documents. It simply looks for bodies.
The more bodies it can find, the more it will spread. The more it spreads, the more it will mutate. The more it mutates, the longer this pandemic will last.
If DeSantis will not act, the federal government should take vaccination-mobiles to farm sites. When they’re finished in the fields, take them to underserved pockets where the working poor don’t have computers to make appointments.
The working poor are getting the short stick in DeSantis’ vaccine rollout. This is bad for all.
