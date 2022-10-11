By any reasonable measure, Citrus County was fortunate to not have significant wind or water damage from Hurricane Ian. Some will take this measure of good fortune to mean that all the preparation was for nothing, that we over-prepare for what turns out to be nothing more than a little wind and rain.
But for officials responsible for making decisions about preparing for a storm, this was yet another exercise to test and evaluate how we respond to emergencies, and not a waste of time.
This conversation brings to mind a graphic once on display at a nuclear power plant. The graphic had four boxes. The first box said you prepare, and nothing happens, followed by a big smiley face. The second said you prepare and something happens, followed by a big smiley face. The third said you don’t prepare and nothing happens, also followed by a big smiley face. The fourth box said you don’t prepare, and something happens, followed by a big frowning face.
We activated our emergency response plans, as we should have, to be prepared for the storm. Our hope is that during this exercise and in watching the response of towns hardest hit, that we will also take away lessons, as we should every time we activate these plans.
One of our observations from the most recent response is that we need to streamline our messaging. Too many voices mean too many messages. In the best emergency response, organizations messages are coordinated and consistent.
We recognize the difficulty of coordinating messages among different agencies, but the public is justifiably confused if different messages come from different agencies, even if in the bigger picture each agency is giving the same general message, but with just an individual twist
And for the public, this storm should serve as a potent reminder that we should always be prepared and should be aware of the latest projections for how our county will be affected.
The hurricane was initially projected to make landfall near Fort Meyers. But then the projected track moved more west and north until projected landfall was as far north as the Big Bend area, Then the projected path moved landfall more east and south. At one time prior to Ian making landfall, it looked as though Citrus County might be in the crosshairs. But projections for landfall kept moving south, and we began breathing a tentative sigh of relief.
Unfortunately, many people in counties further south either did not follow the projected storm track or did not follow the warning of emergency officials, believing that they could just ride out the storm. Many of those people are still being rescued or their bodies are being identified.
The one message from this storm is that you should always be prepared and you should listen to messages from emergency officials. Listening to and acting on the instructions of emergency officials saves lives. In another storm, one of those lives could be yours.