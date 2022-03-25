Quit flushing your unused drugs down the toilet.
That’s the message derived from a study by researchers at Florida International University’s Fisheries Research Lab. The report was covered in an Inside Climate News story by Aman Azhar.
We gleaned enough information and facts from Azhar’s article to realize that we are a threat not only to the health of our ocean life but to ourselves and Florida’s $9 billion a year saltwater fishing industry and its 90,000 jobs.
The research found that marine life off our coast is tainted with prescription drugs. It couldn’t be much worse if people were using drugs as bait.
The study focused on a 200-mile stretch of ocean over three years. The result was confirming 58 pharmaceuticals in 93 bonefish, according to the article.
Researchers hope the stark findings can move states to use their share of money from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill to shore up water systems as one part of a multi-pronged attack on the problem. Wastewater was a huge source of the drugs found in fish.
A positive note is Gov. Ron DeSantis has recommended millions in next year’s budget to improve water quality, including ramping up improvements to wastewater treatment. If that money survives the budget process in Tallahassee, it could mean funds shipped to local public works department to improve and shore up wasterwater systems to better filter out contaminants and to find and repair any possible leaks into our water supply.
Dr. Duane De Freeze, a marine biologist and executive director of Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program, called the study an original contribution to existing research because it looked at the presence of contaminants in bonefish, an “incredibly important recreational sport fish with very high economic value.”
“When you look at the research over the last couple of decades,” Freeze said, “whether it’s on Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, manatees and other species in Florida, what it’s building is a really strong case that we have toxicants and other emerging contaminants of concern that are getting through our wastewater systems.”
The Inside Climate News article listed contaminants found in fish through blood tests and tissue analysis. The prescription pharmaceuticals detected included antidepressants, antibiotics, heart medications, blood pressure medications and pain relievers. The same contaminants were also found in crab, shrimp and other small sea animals that the bonefish feed on.
What most people may not realize is that only a percentage of the prescription drugs you take stay in your system. And most of the contamination that is being found in fish come from the drugs we ingest and excrete. It travels through out septic and sewer systems into the ocean or other water bodies found in abundance throughout the state.
Glenn Compton, chairperson of the Sarasota-based nonprofit Manasota-88, said the problem with pharmaceuticals in our water is nothing new. It’s just a matter of no one taking the initiative to monitor our water.
Even though nothing we do will quickly reverse the damage or instantly create a new drug-free habitat for fish, the lack of motivation needs to change.
There are alternatives to flushing our unused drugs, including taking them to most any police station where they will dispose of them for us safely.
— Charlotte County Sun