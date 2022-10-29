A Miami judge dealt a victory recently for the law, decency and common sense by dismissing a fraud case brought by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his new elections police force. The ruling was a high-profile rebuke as early voting began for the November general election, and it should send the governor a strong message about playing politics with the voting booth.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch tossed out the criminal case against Robert Lee Wood, one of 19 people the governor accused in August of voting illegally in the 2020 election. In the first legal challenge to DeSantis’ arrests, the judge rejected the idea that Florida’s Office of Statewide Prosecution could charge Wood, 56, with registering to vote and casting a ballot, ruling that it was the government — not Wood — who took the extra steps to get him registered.