A recent editorial column on the Opinion Page of The Key West Citizen, titled “Of course the election was stolen,” written by conservative author and radio host Wayne Allyn Root, has drawn the ire of many Monroe County residents and subscribers to the newspaper.
Comments to the Citizens’ Voice include:
“To my complete disgust today, I see that the Citizen saw fit to print an article that has proven to be completely false both in the courts of the United States of America up to the Supreme Court and in the states where the free and fair election of the president of the United States of America is being contested …”
“I just read the Root opinion piece that the election was stolen. All he missed was that COVID is a Democratic hoax to damage Trump. … Every fact he alleged has been disproven.”
“Printing the Trump-parroting nonsense and lies of Wayne Allyn Root is despicable, anti-democratic and anti-American. Joe Biden won; Donald Trump lost. Get over it!”
The Citizen is printing these comments because they are the opinions of our readers. All are entitled to their opinion — even Wayne Allyn Root, whether or not you agree with his perception.
One of the purposes of a newspaper’s Opinion Page is to offer a variety of viewpoints, to provide a forum where myriad ideas, concerns and, yes, opinions can be presented, discussed, and debated.
In our community, there are many who disagree with the opinions expressed by Root and who disagree with The Citizen running such a column in the newspaper. But it’s the job of a community newspaper to, first and foremost, present the news in an accurate, timely, and succinct matter; additionally, we have the responsibility to present varying opinions on topics that can greatly divide readership.
There will always be opinions and theories, which often lead to opposing views. At the same time, there is evidence and there are facts, and readers must be careful not to confuse opinions with facts.
That’s why Page 4 is clearly labeled as “Opinion.”
If there’s one thing to be learned from 2020, and the brutal realities of the recent presidential election, it’s that we all have our opinion and, thanks to social media, nearly every opinion is being heard.
Sometimes those voices agree; other times there is a great divide. Root’s column clearly showed the divide in our community. But it also showed our need to acknowledge our differences, be open to opposing viewpoints, debate reasons for opposing views, and work toward a balance between us.
It’s the only way we’ll be able to move forward as a community, and as a country.