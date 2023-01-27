When Florida created the Bright Futures scholarship program in 1997, many saw trouble ahead. The program, funded with state lottery dollars, set a relatively low GPA for scholarship funding; in its first year, nearly 70% of Florida graduates qualified. It was exorbitantly expensive, with a price tag of $71 million. And much of the aid flowed to students in affluent families who could easily afford in-state tuition at a state university, shriveling the amount of college assistance set aside for students from low-income households.

Those concerns proved to be prescient — at least in part. (Though everyone who fretted that the program would keep Florida’s university-tuition rates too low has lived to eat their words.) But the bigger reality is that the state’s entire higher-education system has undergone tumultuous changes that few people predicted. Florida’s university system is now ranked the best in the nation, and though nearly 450,000 students are enrolled in its 12 universities, admission has become so competitive that students who initially qualified as Bright Futures scholars would have difficulty winning a spot at one of the state’s top-tier campuses. Many students have turned to the burgeoning network of 28 state colleges, all of which now award four-year degrees. Tuition rates are now high enough (with ancillary costs, including textbooks and housing, also climbing at a rate that significantly outpaces the general rate of inflation) that students at most income levels graduate with significant debt.