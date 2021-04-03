Climate change, global warming, sea level rise: Call it what you may, the waters surrounding our islands are rising and we need a plan to deal with it.
One of the components of this plan will be raising hunreds of miles of roads throughout the Florida Keys and this is going to take literally millions of tons ot fill.
Currently, and for the last couple of decades, all the fill in the Keys is trucked down from quarries on the mainland. These trucks, weighing 40 tons a piece, take a significant toll on our bridges and our roads, not to mention the pollution they generate for every mile driven. To make matters worse, after dumping their loads the vast majority of them then drive the same 150-mile route back empty.
It doesn’t take a mathematics degree to calculate the insane number of trucks it will take to bring down the fill to make even a dent in raising our roadbeds. These same trucks, while bringing their precious cargo of rock, will be destroying the very bridges and roads the cargo they carry is designed to save.
So, what do we do?
Here is where readers need to keep an open mind.
Unless you live in Old Town Key West, it is likely that the very ground you are standing on was created with fill dug or dredged locally. Most of our harbors and every canal were all dug by man and the fill used to create neighborhoods, shopping canters, schools, etc.
If one looks at aerial map of our island chain, one will spots deep pits on most every key. The Blue Hole on Big Pine, your favorite swimming hole or turning basin? All burrow pits.
But blasting and digging and dredging hurts the environment, you say. No argument from us.
But, tens of thousands of dump trucks driving up and down the Keys for the next decade or two will certainly have a serious negative environmental impact as well. There is also the economic consideration of buying hundreds of millions of dollars of fill from Dade and Broward counties as to keeping those dollars here in Monroe County.
We should also realize the fact that Monroe is not the only South Florida county that will be needing massive amounts of fill. Buying fill from up north might not even be feasible years from now.
Getting creative, how many channels could be improved with a bit of judicious dredging? Are there stagnant canals that could be opened up to flow better? Thinking about responsible ways to handle this could solve all kinds of problems.
We contend that now is the time to start exploring a way to locally generate the enormous amount of fill we will need over the coming decades. Will this cause a stir? Most assuredly.
Let’s start figuring out how to best mitigate the impacts firing up those old quarries will cause. We do not pretend to have the answers but we think the question is worth asking and the discussion worth having.