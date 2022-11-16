As returned mail ballots poured into their offices recently, Florida election supervisors got something else in the mail: a letter from the notorious state Office of Election Crimes and Security in Tallahassee. The subject: “Felons,” it said.

The state called on supervisors to take “all of the necessary measures” to prevent certain ineligible people with felony convictions from voting, including those still on probation and not protected by Amendment 4, which restored the right to vote to most ex-felons four years ago.