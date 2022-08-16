Do you have flood insurance? The owners of some homes and businesses are required by mortgage lenders to have flood insurance; some owners who don’t have mortgages just feel more secure having the coverage. Those with flood insurance may see changes in their premiums as they renew during 2022 and beyond. For some the fee definitely will rise, but for others it could stay the same or drop.

The changes come from implementation of what the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) calls “Risk Rating 2.0.” This new program is intended to create a more equitable way to assess policyholders according to the risk posed by the insured property. As FEMA notes, the old rating methodology had not changed in 50 years, and took into consideration only static measurements of elevation and flood zone. The new Risk Rating 2.0 program incorporates more variables, including flood frequency, multiple flood types (river, surge, coastal, other), distance to the water source, and property characteristics such as elevation and cost to rebuild.