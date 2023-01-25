In 2022, Florida’s meanness came into full and ugly bloom. With Gov. Ron DeSantis channeling the grievances of the GOP into increasingly draconian laws, we saw Black students, gay people, college students, librarians, teachers, migrants, drag queens and even Disney targeted.

Knowing the Legislature would slavishly follow his every lead, DeSantis mounted a culture war that was little more than an airing of long-nursed grudges — much of it in service to his reelection campaign and then, most likely, his run for the White House.