For the third year in a row, a bill has been filed in the Florida legislature to eliminate the state’s requirement to obtain a license to carry a concealed firearm. In 2020 and 2021, it died in committee. This year, though, proponents hope for success, with Gov. Ron DeSantis apparently signaling his support by saying he would sign such a bill if it reaches his desk.
The bill (HB 103), sponsored in the House by Anthony Sabatini (R, Howey-in-the-Hills), would both remove the concealed license requirement and allow Floridians or non-residents to carry weapons openly or concealed. It also would reduce the penalty for taking a gun into such prohibited places as schools, courthouses and the like. That’s currently a third-degree felony punishable by five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine; under HB 103, it would change to being a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by 60 days in jail and up to a $500 fine.
What’s the current law? In Florida, there are no handgun purchase permits, but a criminal record check is required. Open carry is generally prohibited except in circumstances such as hunting, fishing or trapping. For concealed-carry, Florida’s current licensing process requires proof of safety/competency training, a photograph, fingerprinting and a background check. It can cost the applicant more than $150 to qualify and apply. Processing by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services generally takes more than a month.
Under HB 103, proponents say, people could save that time and money. However, opponents maintain that the current competency/safety training and background checks are critically important.
If the bill passes into law, anyone who can legally own a firearm would be allowed to carry it openly or concealed, without having to get a license. There are 21 states in which permitless carry is the law.
Is it a good idea to eliminate concealed-carry licensing, and allow concealed and open carry? Opposing sides marshal various studies, each supporting that side’s argument. It does or doesn’t drive down incidence of violent crime. It is or isn’t favored by law enforcement. States with weaker gun laws do or don’t suffer from more gun violence. And so on. There’s no hard and fast answer at this point.
Several things nearly everyone can agree on: There’s entirely too much gun violence, and too many people are hurt or killed when it happens. Criminals typically don’t pay attention to laws, but it’s not always those with criminal records doing the shooting. Sometimes people get hurt by accident.
Perhaps it wouldn’t bother everyone, but how would you like seeing people routinely sporting handguns in the street? Or wondering whether the person approaching has a gun in their pocket? Plus, making access to firearms easier could spell disaster, for example if everyday squabbles escalate into shots-fired situations, or such unintended consequences as children or incompetent individuals getting hold of guns.
A firearm may protect life, but can be a deadly threat. We hope that HB 103 dies in committee again. It’s a bad idea.
— Citrus County Chronicle