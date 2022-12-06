Florida carries the unfortunate distinction of relating to other communities after mass shootings. We know the chaos, the anger and the hurt that stay behind when a gunman opens fire at a school or gay nightclub.

We’re still learning what led to the killing of five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Inevitably, the tragedy has brought to the forefront the series of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced in many states, including Florida, and the bigoted rhetoric that has become pervasive on social media and from public figures and politicians.