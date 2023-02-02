On Jan. 1, 1923, an angry white mob nearly wiped Rosewood, Fla. out of existence, burning and razing homes and sending residents fleeing into the nearby swamp for safety. Seven persons were killed during an evening of atrocities that included the lynching of a local blacksmith, the gang-rape of a woman and the death of one man who was forced to dig his own grave before being executed by the mob. Local newspapers called it a “race riot.” This ugly bit of Florida history was anything but.

If the Rosewood Massacre rings no bells, it’s not surprising. When it comes to recounting Florida’s racial history, ignorance seems to be bliss. That must change, despite the current rhetoric undermining public education in our state.