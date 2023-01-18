First, the good news: Florida was the fastest-growing state in the nation last year, new figures show. That growth breathes new life into the economy and makes Florida more attractive and competitive on the global stage. But the state is lagging behind in key investments — in housing, health care, transportation and other core sectors — that threaten to turn today’s growth into tomorrow’s bubble.

The Sunshine State had the fastest-growing population in the country last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released recently, the first time the state had taken the top spot since 1957. The nation’s third-largest state grew by 1.9% from July 2021 to July 2022, netting more than 400,000 new residents, and bringing the state’s population to about 22.2 million.