If you’re already a homeowner in Florida, count yourself as lucky.
That’s because all signs point to Florida becoming a state of the “haves” while the “have nots” may be priced out of our paradise.
Why do we say that? Let’s start with the cost of housing that we’ve recently documented in Daily Sun stories.
• An average two-bedroom rental in Port Charlotte is $2,237 according to Rent.com. A one-bedroom is $1,812.
• The average rental for a studio apartment in Sarasota has gone up 26% in the past year and is now $1,450, according to Rent.com.
• North Port has the highest rents for a studio apartment at $2,291, but that is mostly because a studio apartment in North Port is extremely rare.
• According to statistics provided by Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, 22 Charlotte County houses sold for $1 million or more in February — a 175% increase from February 2021.
• There were 50 $1 million new listings in February, a 400% increase from February 2021.
• The dollar volume for single family homes was $207.6 million in February — up 43.3%.
• The average sale price for single family homes in Charlotte County — $487,258 — was up 44.9% from 2021.
• Nine townhomes and condos sold between $600,000 and $999,999, a 350% increase from February 2021.
• The average sale price for townhomes and condos in February was $306,536, up 23.7% from last year.
And we’re not just talking about the price of homes when it comes to the cost of living in Florida.
Democrat Charlie Crist, who is running for governor, is taking up the argument of utility customers that FPL’s rates, which have been raised three times in the past 18 months or so, are making electric bills a hardship for many customers.
In an opinion piece written for a Panhandle newspaper, Crist touched on the “too expensive” theme.
“In fact, our state has become unaffordable for too many Floridians. Exorbitant electric bills. High home prices and soaring rents. Rising premiums for property insurance and car insurance.”
We’ve written recently about property insurance rates that are subject to sharp increases throughout the state. Several companies are fleeing Florida, leaving homeowners to deal with the high costs — if they can find an insurer to cover their home — or try to get coverage from Citizens Insurance, the insurer of last resort in the state.
So what do we do about it?
First, we can hope the federal government can get a handle on inflation. While inflation has little or nothing to do with utility rates — and not a lot of impact on home prices in this particular economy — it is affecting just about everything we buy.
Second, we would hope the Florida Legislature will call a second special session to deal with property insurance rates. We had hoped lawmakers would tackle this problem in a special session called to figure out congressional district maps, but they’ve signaled that won’t happen.
Third, the Public Service Commission, which sets the rules for utilities and has to approve rates hikes, needs to address FPL’s allegiance to stockholders which is a huge priority for the company over the plight of its customers. Sure, FPL has some costs it must deal with and they have to be ready for hurricanes and the aftermath. But the rates hikes seem to come in quick succession — too quick for us.
Florida’s popularity won’t wane anytime soon, so home prices will likely continue their upward spiral. But we can hope the Legislature will work harder on affordable housing options and that means boosting, not taking away money from the Sadowski fund.
— Charlotte County Sun