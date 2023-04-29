It’s one thing for Gov. Ron DeSantis — and the Republicans who control the Legislature — to get on their soap boxes decrying “woke indoctrination” at state universities. It’s another to hurt Florida’s higher-education standing because someone wants to run for president.

The Florida Legislature nowadays operates as a factory that turns cultural grievances into policy that’s often vague and — as if by design — full of unforeseen consequences. Take the confusion caused by last year’s laws dealing with school books and restrictions on lessons about sexual orientation, gender identity and race. Afraid to run afoul of the new rules, some school districts pulled books from their shelves. In Miami-Dade County Public Schools, LGBTQ history month got the ax.