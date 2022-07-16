California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched new ads July 4 encouraging Floridians to move to the progressive Golden State if they are frustrated with Gov. Ron DeSantis and restrictions on abortions in the Sunshine State.
New York City has also been running digital ads criticizing Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law restricting early elementary school teachers from delving into sexual orientation and gender identity in their classroom instruction.
DeSantis’ and his populist conservative stances draw parallels to partisan and media responses to former President Donald Trump’s pronouncements. The Florida governor pushes plenty of buttons.
A state or region’s politics — and stances on issues such as abortion, gun and education — certainly plays a role in where people choose to move and live. It can also have economic development impacts for where jobs and businesses land.
Florida voters will get their say in November on DeSantis, who is up for re-election, and issues such as “Don’t Say Gay” and abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe.
Abortion — a dominant dividing line in American politics for decades — strikes personal and emotional chords with so many. The issue delves into deep water questions pitting personal liberties and contemporary women’s rights in the background of historical misogyny against ethical dilemmas such as when life begins and when the state should offer protections to the unborn.
No offense, but those types of complexities are not in the wheelhouse of fundraising and re-election-focused politicians or hyperbolic cable news and social media pundits.
The reality has been that more people and businesses look at cost of living (including housing costs), taxes (including those on small businesses) and the overall quality of life when making decisions of where to live and work.
On that front, Newsom and New York City Mayor Eric Adams definitely are trailing Florida, Texas and other more conservative and low tax states. Rises in crime and homelessness combined with high-taxes, traffic congestion and high housing costs are also challenges California and other Democratic states and urban centers.
In California, there are 100 households moving out of the state compared to 37 in-bound moves, according to analysis by Georgia-based firm moveBuddha. Only New Jersey is seeing more outbound migrations though the other states losing residents include New York, Illinois and Maryland.
Relocation data from U-Haul International also shows the voting with your feet trend.
Texas, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina were the top domestic migration destinations in 2021, while California and Illinois are last. New York was 45th for in-bound moves last year, according to U-Haul.
In short, California, New York and big northern and eastern cities such as Chicago have been losing population and businesses to lower-cost, lower-tax places such as Florida.
Many constituents, including those who choose not to engage in partisan politics, generally prefer a focus on quality of life and bottom-line issues.
Newsom, Adams and others should focus on making their own states and cities better and safer places to live, go to school, get a job and operate a small business.
In Florida, the rising costs of housing and lack of affordable housing options threatens to erase some of our competitive advantages.
The overturning of Roe is poised to create two Americas when it comes to abortion. States such as Florida and Texas will have restrictions and bans, while California, New York, Oregon and other progressive states enshrine abortion rights and become hubs for pregnancy terminations.
Florida voters will have a referendum on DeSantis, abortion, inflation, President Joe Biden, guns and other issues in November. Democrats hope the abortion ruling will help energize their base and stave off major election losses in the face of record gas prices and high inflation.
But, current migration dynamics and basic quality of life metrics also show some of the merits of Florida’s path compared to California’s.
— Charlotte County Sun (an Adams Publishing Group newspaper)