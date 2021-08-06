Scams are hardwired into Florida’s DNA. The tradition of land swindling dates back more than two centuries — even the Marquis de Lafayette came to grief. There have been con men and snake oil sellers, Lonely Hearts honeytraps and people making dubious claims about supernatural gifts and driveway sealants.
But that history utterly pales in comparison to the magnitude of trickery aimed at Florida today. And unlike decades past, the threats are coming from around the globe, often untraceable and seemingly far beyond justice.
Name almost any kind of fraud or chicanery, and you’ll find Floridians falling victim to it — sometimes by the thousands. In 2020, FBI statistics show that 53,793 Florida residents were victims of some kind of Internet fraud. The agency also projects that state residents lost nearly $300 million to Internet scams, and that figure doesn’t include some categoriStories es of phone-based fraud. Other federal agencies and analytics professionals tally fraud in different ways, but all agree that Florida is a top target, with tens of thousands of victims and hundreds of millions in damages.
Floridians are getting smarter about the most common tricks used by scammers. Cellphone owners are now familiar with the concept of “spoofing,” where caller ID information is hacked to make it appear that a call is coming from a local source or a trusted business. And many are inured to the relentless phone calls from people pretending to sell car warranties, remotely fix computers that aren’t broken and “resolve” problems with Social Security. Online, many have learned to mistrust ads that promise sought-after goods for unbelievably low prices, or be wary of friend requests on social media that ape the profiles of real people.
In 2020, at a time when many people were looking for a job, scammers were hard at work trying to trick Americans out of their money. Throughout the year, law enforcement reported 4.7 million instances of fraud, identity theft, and other scams. This shattered the previous record from 2019 by nearly 1.5 million reports. In […]
But that distrust also carries a cost. Legitimate businesses say their ability to communicate with their customer base is threatened by the mistrust generated by phone and internet scams. And consumers sometimes miss important information because they’ve stopped answering unknown numbers and their email inboxes are stuffed with distracting junk.
The bottom line is this: For most Americans, two very necessary means of communication — their internet and mobile phone — have been co-opted and corrupted to an unacceptable level. They’re paying for services they can’t use to their fullest extent because scammers have been able to run amok. The state and federal governments should work together to turn this around.
State leaders can start by making sure Floridians have the latest information about how common scams work, and about patterns to watch out for as new ripoffs emerge.
For too long, state officials treated Florida scams like Florida weather — it was something that happened, and residents just needed to learn to deal with it. It’s good to see that state and local officials have beefed up their efforts to attack fraud. There’s a lot they can do, so we hope they keep trying.
— Daytona Beach News-Journal