During this year’s session, the Legislature passed SB 620, which requires local governments to compensate businesses for profits lost due to new regulations. Lawmakers didn’t prohibit claims from businesses with histories of code violations or tax irregularities. They probably would have said past behavior didn’t matter: Losses were losses, and compensation was due.
But if that’s true for a small portion of a business’s profits, shouldn’t it be true for the majority of a human being’s life, stolen by a wrongful conviction? Consider the magnitude of that loss. The graduations, the birthdays. The funerals of loved ones. For some, the opportunity to marry and have children; for others, the chance to love and raise the children they were locked away from. And all those moments of daily life, missed because the state made the worst possible mistake a government can make.
And then look at some of the ways those wrongful convictions came to pass. Some were fueled by blatant police or prosecutor misconduct, others by flawed science or mistaken identification. Often, investigations have focused on the wrong suspects because they’d had prior trouble with the law.
It should not be acceptable to ignore the injury that occurs to the victim of a wrongful conviction because of unrelated episodes in that person’s past. Yet year after year, that’s exactly what the state Legislature does — denies the wrongfully imprisoned the money state law says they deserve, simply because they’d slipped up in the past.
You don’t have to imagine what these wrongfully convicted people suffer. You can read about the men and women who have had their sentences overturned — not because of a “technicality,” but because evidence of their innocence was overwhelming. Some lose three or four decades of their lives before their innocence is established. When the state makes a mistake of this magnitude, lawmakers have acknowledged that compensation is owed. By law, the state pays $50,000 for every year a person spends behind bars for a crime they did not commit.
But that law includes cruel barriers. The biggest problem is the “clean hands” provision, which bars someone with a violent felony conviction, or two convictions on any felony charge, even relatively minor ones, from receiving compensation under the law. There’s also a 90-day time limit after exoneration to seek payment — a demandingly short period of time for someone who has spent decades behind bars.
The vast majority of people who have been wrongly incarcerated fail at least one of those tests. They receive nothing, unless the Legislature passes a special claims bill.
According to the office of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, only eight people have received compensation under Florida’s wrongful-conviction law.
How many should have been paid? The best estimate ― when combining research from the University of California Irvine’s exoneration database with the Innocence Project’s list of death row exonerations ― is that more than 100 people have been exonerated for crimes they did not commit, at least half of them wrongly sentenced to death or life in prison.
Clearly, Florida’s law isn’t fulfilling the justice it promised when it was first enacted.
There’s a fix for this. But, like the exonerees, it’s one Florida lawmakers have steadfastly ignored, year after year: A bill that would take out the clean-hands barriers, and give people more time to seek compensation.
As voters evaluate candidates in the upcoming legislative elections, they should ask them whether they favor this move toward fundamental fairness. And when lawmakers convene in 2023, they can start their new term with the declaration that, in Florida, justice is something that is meant for all.
— Orlando Sentinel