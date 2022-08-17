A dramatic decision to transfer the risk of property insurance companies failing to Florida consumers held off crisis in the property insurance market by preventing at least temporarily the downgrades of approximately 17 to 27 Florida insurers by the insurance rating company Demotech.

These downgrades would have had a devastating effect on homeowners and the real estate industry as customers of these companies with mortgage loans guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddy Mac would have had to scramble to replace their home insurance.