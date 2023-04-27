The final budget is yet to be signed, sealed and delivered by the state Legislature, but a $3 billion investment in hurricane recovery has passed the Senate and we can be hopeful it will survive final negotiations between the House and Senate.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, has been a leader this session on passing legislation that will give Floridians who were victims of Ian and Nicole a hand up. Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, promised his constituents he would not forget them when the Legislature convened, and he didn’t.