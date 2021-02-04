Florida may be a place for “second chances,” but when cops run afoul of the law and are forced from their jobs, yet keep on working in other law enforcement agencies — that’s ridiculous, and potentially dangerous to the public.
The ease of second chances for criminal cops to keep on working undermines community trust in the good officers who protect and serve. Yet in the Sunshine State, a police officer with a record of on-duty criminal activity can easily move from job to job with surprisingly little difficulty and even less accountability.
The state has laws and procedures on the books to keep bad officers from finding work elsewhere. Too often, though, these laws are just ignored by local law enforcement and the state agency responsible for overseeing standards policies. It’s as if the words “must” and “shall” have lost meaning.
There is a remedy, but it needs to come from the Florida Legislature. Lawmakers must amend existing law to send the clear message that allowing bad cops to move between jobs with ease will no longer be tolerated.
State Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, is drafting a bill that will tighten police employment-separation procedures. “This legislation will be a step in the right direction,” he said. “It’ll put more teeth to make sure it’s easier to access this information and make it available so that bad actors in law enforcement can’t jump from job to job.”
From the time he took office, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has taken a harsh view toward deputies who violate civil rights or departmental conduct standards.
An examination by the Naples Daily News and The (Fort Myers) News-Press found a rogue’s gallery within local law enforcement. An estimated 1,000 police and correctional officers with dubious records remain on the job, according to the papers’ examination. Half of them were repeat offenders who got into trouble after securing new jobs as police and correctional officers.
It’s also commonplace to find law enforcement officers who can legally carry firearms and use deadly force but can’t testify as witnesses in criminal cases because their behavior has put their credibility in doubt — not exactly the findings that best support the ideal of “protect” and “serve.”
There are minimum job requirements to become an officer: 19 years of age or older, a high school education or the “equivalent,” a physical examination and processed fingerprints. A felony conviction, a misdemeanor involving perjury or a false statement and a dishonorable discharge from the Armed Forces are supposed to be enough to prohibit employment.
The law also requires that agencies file separation-of-employment forms to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. And before any subsequent agency can hire that officer, they must contact the commission to inquire why an officer had to leave his or her previous job.
Unfortunately, law enforcement isn’t paying much heed to that law. Faced with the threat of lawsuits from corrupt cops, too many departments are reluctant to fire a bad cop or soil a reputation even when termination is justified. For agencies looking to hire, it can be a headache to pore through employment histories and government databases to determine an applicant’s overall fitness and moral character. And the Commission isn’t that diligent in making sure local departments follow the letter and spirit of the law.
It’s a toxic mix of ignored policies and blue-shield reticence that results in keeping bad cops gainfully employed. Florida must do better.
— Daytona Beach News-Journal