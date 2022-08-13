The kids are not all right. That’s how we would surmise statistics accumulated by the Annie E. Casey Foundation for the Kids Count Data Book that was released recently.

The report goes into great depth comparing numbers state by state with data between 2016 and 2020 and delves into statistics on things like teen births per 1,000 and children living in single family homes. There are areas where Florida shows some improvement and some where the state’s grade might look decent. But there are too many areas for which a wealthy state like Florida, the nation’s third largest by population, falls well short of what we should expect.