By now, you know what to expect when the first weeks of June roll around: Another editorial asking everyone to check their storm-season supplies, go over their insurance policies, make any necessary repairs to buildings and landscaping, and identify where you’d go in the event of an evacuation.
And yes, of course you should do all that. Most long-term Floridians have had to sit through at least one miserable span of days with no air conditioning, kitchen facilities or television, listening to the constant rumble of generators and whine of chainsaws. As a community, we’ve always been grateful for the aid that pours in after a major weather event. But we also know that, for the most part, we’re expected to take care of our own needs — and a little preparation makes a big difference.
But even the most seasoned among us might not realize the extent to which weather patterns have shifted in ways that spell trouble for residents of the Sunshine State, and emerging risks that stockpiles of canned goods and C-cell batteries won’t be able to alleviate.
Today, we’re going through some of the changes that Floridians can expect to see developing in the coming years:
Storms are getting bigger and meaner.
For people who have been paying attention, this falls into the “tell me something I didn’t already know” category. But last year, a 40-year lookback by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration assembled the data that makes it clear: Each decade, the number of hurricanes/cyclones intense enough to be labeled Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale has increased by about 8 percent.
Hurricane Laura, which came ashore the night of Aug. 26 just shy of the Category 5 mark, pushed a storm surge of more than 9 feet and lashed southwestern Louisiana with hurricane-force winds well into the next afternoon. Its fury could be a sign of what to expect. Forty-two people died, nearly 1 million were left without power and property damage probably topped $19 million.
Despite Laura’s destructive power, most people will remember the 2020 storm season more for the fact that by late September — with more than a month to go — global weather officials had run out of names to give big storms. By the end of the year, 30 named storms had been documented. Clearly, 2020 was an anomaly but scientists have documented a steady, small increase in the overall number of severe weather events.
More storms wandering around the Atlantic will likely mean more storms hitting the United States, with all the implications that brings.
Storm surge and flooding will get worse.
Wind remains the biggest threat from hurricanes. An analysis by risk-management firm CoreLogic suggests that 31 million American homes are at risk from hurricane-force winds. But sea-level rise is increasing the amount of water that’s likely to accompany a storm’s landfall, and its destructive power would be particularly devastating if it hit a major metro area, the CoreLogic report found:. A storm hitting Miami could take out 739,000 homes through wind — and another 28,000-plus via storm surge.
Mainland residents shouldn’t assume they are safe. Randell Berry, assistant professor of meteorology at Bethune-Cookman University, says it’s entirely possible for a surge to sweep over the Intracoastal and cause the Halifax River to break over its banks. Maps prepared by the National Weather
And that’s before the rain shows up. In 2017 Hurricane Irma’s rainfall devastated Daytona Beach’s Beach Street.
The U.S. must acknowledge reality: This uptick in storm activity has a human component. Storms breed and grow strong over warmer water, and scientists agree that the current barrage has a connection to the climate shift that has been significantly impacted by human-produced pollution and emissions. It’s stunning, even heartbreaking, to read poll after poll suggesting that about 25 percent of Americans refuse to accept that.
We’re not sure how many storms it will take to blow that reality into some peoples’ heads. But their intransigence should no longer paralyze American leaders from taking action.
— Daytona Beach News-Journal