It’s critical for Floridians to have full access to established sources of journalism and the vital news content they provide local communities each day. It’s imperative, then, to seize any opportunity to strengthen these news organizations.

That’s why the members of Florida’s congressional delegation who sit on the House Judiciary Committee – which include U.S. Rep. Greg Steube of Sarasota – should support the passage of the bipartisan Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.