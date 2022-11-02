Doctors are urging Americans to roll up their sleeves yet again, this time for their flu vaccine. During the pandemic, the flu had historically low numbers, but the medical community warns this may be a record comeback year.
Experts say Australia just experienced the worst flu season in five years. That is important to us here in the states because what happens in the Southern Hemisphere winters can be a good predictor of what we are in store for in the north.
There are three choices for the flu vaccine this year. The first two — Fluzone High-Dose and Flublok — have higher doses of the main anti-flu ingredient. The third option — Fluad Aduvanted— is a regular dose of the main anti-flu ingredient but also contains a special ingredient to boost the human immune response. If you are allergic to eggs, there is even a nasal spray version available called Flumist.
To dispel any myths, the three shot vaccines do not contain a live virus. Flumist contains live viruses that have been weakened and like the shots cannot cause illness. While the vaccines can not cause you to become ill they may cause some mild side effects. It takes two weeks after the vaccine to be fully protected, so it is best to get your vaccine now.
All the offered vaccines are what is called “quadrivalent” meaning that they guard against the four different strains of flu. Annual flu shots are recommended for virtually everyone beginning at 6 months. Those hardest hit by the flu are people 65 and older, certain medical conditions, pregnant women, and young children.
Very young children who have not had much previous exposure to the influenza viruses in recent years since the pandemic are at high risk. The masks and social distancing that helped prevent the spread of respiratory bugs like the flu in the last few years have been abandoned, which means higher rates of infection.
Those in the 65 and older group are being urged to ensure that they get the right vaccine for them, and it can provide a special extra protection. So be sure to consult your primary care physician on which is the right one for you.
Once you have consulted with your medical doctor about which vaccine is right for you it can be administered by your local pharmacy. Some even offer incentives such as store gift cards for getting the vaccine. It is best to get your vaccine before the end of October, but it can be administered anytime during the flu season and offer you protection.