Four hours.
It seemed like an eternity to many; no cellphone service, no internet.
No social media. No cute cat videos on YouTube.
No texts from family, friends or co-workers, and surprisingly, no calls from the boss.
When a trash truck’s crane accidently took down internet lines on an Islamorada utility pole Thursday morning, the world stopped for many in the Middle and Lower Keys. Internet and cellphone service was lost for more than four hours. We realized just how dependent we are on those tiny wires that connect us to the rest of the world.
Businesses across the island chain were suddenly without the ability to take debit and credit cards. “Cash only” was the catchphrase of the morning. Law enforcement and government services struggled to communicate, relying on two-way radios, while other private entities sought out the hard-to-find land line.
Once we were able to realize the problem, and the time necessary to resolve it, we patiently awaited the chance to “plug in” once again.
But, in the meantime, there were moments to cherish: No news of the continuing fight for the White House; no robo-calls regarding your car’s extended warranty; and no AC/DC “Back in Black” ringtones resounding through the apartment next door.
And people were talking. To one another, face to face. Even while wearing masks, we were able to see the astonishment in someone’s eyes: “I can’t believe this is happening! We’re going to be invaded!” We experienced the physical translation of “LOL!” in a boisterous, full-hearted laugh. We realized that a “thumb’s-up” sign, whether in person or in a text message, still makes people roll their eyes.
We “connected,” without being connected via digital technology.
It was a great, “real” way to start the day.