Last year, two of the biggest players in the short-term rental industry promised to deal with the disruption their customers were inflicting on communities across the country. People in the greater Orlando area — which represents the industry’s No. 1 destination for family groups and topped search requests for the July 4 weekend — knew what they were talking about. They’d seen the peace of too many neighborhoods shattered by non-stop noise and traffic. In extreme cases, third-party promoters would turn residential properties into venues for drug- and alcohol-fueled bacchanals, charging entry fees and packing dozens of people into a single home.

Airbnb and Vrbo, the top two rental platforms, joined forces on a promise to do better. Last month, Airbnb, the nation’s largest vacation rental platform, adopted permanent changes that will make it easier to identify irresponsible users — renters and property owners alike — and shut them down. The new policy includes a blanket ban on “disruptive parties,” but goes beyond that to address patterns associated with bad behavior. For example, over the July 4 weekend potential guests without any positive reviews were blocked from booking one-night stays of homes. And Airbnb says it was on the lookout for last-minute bookings by locals as well.