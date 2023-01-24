“Friends of Ron DeSantis” is a symbol of the distortion done to democracy by cynical Supreme Court decisions that allow money to outshout free speech, and by politicians who make it much worse.

Since creating a political committee by that name in 2018, Florida’s governor has raked in $214 million in cash and in-kind contributions. After two successful races for governor, $62 million remains unspent to jump start his unannounced run for president. Nearly $900,000 arrived after he was re-elected in November.