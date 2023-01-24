“Friends of Ron DeSantis” is a symbol of the distortion done to democracy by cynical Supreme Court decisions that allow money to outshout free speech, and by politicians who make it much worse.
Since creating a political committee by that name in 2018, Florida’s governor has raked in $214 million in cash and in-kind contributions. After two successful races for governor, $62 million remains unspent to jump start his unannounced run for president. Nearly $900,000 arrived after he was re-elected in November.
Five years ago, DeSantis was an obscure congressman who had just snagged an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. No politicians other than self-funded billionaires have raised so much so quickly as DeSantis has.
The donors to his loosely regulated soft-money machine are a nationwide list of thousands of the very wealthy and unwealthy, the powerful and the voiceless, who have given as little as $1 and as much as $10 million at a time.
The larger donors represent all facets of the American oligarchy. Some run companies that have lucrative state contracts. Others serve on state boards DeSantis appoints. Many small donors, motivated by his conservative, firebrand-style politics, appear to be making automatic recurring contributions.
Like many other operations of its kind, “Friends” launders money to and from other committees, notably the Republican Party of Florida. That makes it impossible for the public to trace whose money paid for what, including the lavish inauguration recently held in Tallahassee.
As a state-level committee, “Friends” can’t directly fund a presidential race. But it can contribute to another friendly PAC, as long as it doesn’t get caught coordinating directly with it.
Although the amount raised is noteworthy, committees like “Friends” are commonplace in Florida, where statewide campaigns can only raise $3,000 per donor — $1,000 for legislative races. But these sorts of political committees, on the other hand, have no donation limits and are beholden to a single candidate, making those campaign contribution limits utterly meaningless. “Friends” has reported 22 individual donors of $1 million or more, including a billionaire who gave $10.5 million and another who’s in for $10 million.
The “Friends” donor list is a nearly inexhaustible source of potential conflicts of interest and rewards.
The Florida Bulldog, an internet investigate journal, mined it recently after DeSantis called for a statewide grand jury to investigate unspecified “crimes and wrongdoing” in relation to COVID-19 vaccines.
The DeSantis administration has had its own questionable dealings during the pandemic. “Friends” received $125,000 from Phillip Frost, a Miami health care entrepreneur whose holdings include BioReference Laboratories, which received two no-bid COVID-19 state testing contracts totaling $2.5 million in 2020.
According to the Bulldog, Sarasota’s Physicians Group received two no-bid purchase orders for hand sanitizers costing more than $2 million in 2020. Owner Gary Kompothecras, a chiropractor, gave $27,500 to “Friends” in 2018 and $20,000 in May of 2022.
Then there are the appointees. For example, “Friends” reported $1,030,000 in contributions directly from or linked to 11 of the 17 members of the university system’s Board of Governors.
People contribute to politicians for lots of good reasons, such as their shared political ideals and their admiration for the recipients. Others do it for self-interest — to guarantee access or cultivate favors.
It’s hard to tell the good from the bad sometimes, but a decent start would be to limit how much anyone can give to such perpetual committees and restrict the laundering of money among them. The original source of any money that makes its way into politics should be disclosed, period.
Ultimately, the American public needs constitutional amendments that would enable limits on total spending by politicians and parties. Otherwise, we are fated to be a government of the rich, by the rich and for the rich — the opposite of what Lincoln extolled.