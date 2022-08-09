If you’ve been on local waters you’ve probably seen boats that look pretty ragged, as though no one has been looking out for them. There are just too many of them. They may be listing as though they’ve taken on water, have no apparent means of propulsion, or look like they could break loose from their mooring at any time.

These vessels are likely what’s called “at-risk of becoming derelict,” and their owners may already have been cited by law enforcement. Sometimes the owners just don’t know what to do about these boats or have no funds to dispose of them properly.