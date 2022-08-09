If you’ve been on local waters you’ve probably seen boats that look pretty ragged, as though no one has been looking out for them. There are just too many of them. They may be listing as though they’ve taken on water, have no apparent means of propulsion, or look like they could break loose from their mooring at any time.
These vessels are likely what’s called “at-risk of becoming derelict,” and their owners may already have been cited by law enforcement. Sometimes the owners just don’t know what to do about these boats or have no funds to dispose of them properly.
Thanks to state funding and monies from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, there’s help for getting vessels at-risk of becoming derelict removed from the public waterways. A voluntary new program, approved this month and administered through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, is called the Vessel Turn-In Program (VTIP).
As FWC says, this program is intended to get vessels removed from public waters before they become derelict. At-risk vessels can present boating safety issues, be locations for illegal activity or illegal housing, or present opportunities for theft and vandalism. At-risk vessels can rapidly become derelict, and it costs taxpayers much more to have derelict vessels removed by governmental authorities.
There’s a cost to our environment, as well, when derelict boats destroy valuable seagrass resources and endanger marine life.
The VTIP is designed to allow owners of vessels at-risk of becoming derelict the ability to voluntarily turn them over to the state for removal and destruction, according to FWC. There are eligibility requirements for the program: owners must apply through FWC, have a clear title, and have received a citation or warning from law enforcement. In addition, the vessel must be in an at-risk condition, be floating, and have no outstanding liens.
This program will assist law enforcement and local government, who deserve support for working with the former tools available to them for getting derelict vessels off public waters. Now, with this new voluntary program, owners of at-risk boats have the opportunity to take the initiative and get help in disposing of their inoperable vessels. It’s a great tool, and we hope people will take advantage of having it.