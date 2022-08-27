Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis took a crisis involving teachers and missed the point. There’s nothing wrong, of course, with offering incentives for first responders like retired police officers to work in the classroom. But the way to fill teacher vacancies is to pay what the profession demands. Let’s stop with the half-measures and start putting students first.

DeSantis announced during a news conference that he wants state lawmakers to create an easier path for retired law enforcement officers and other first responders to enter the teaching field. The move would expand a program enacted earlier this year that enables military veterans without a bachelor’s degree to obtain a temporary teaching certificate. Applicants would need to have completed at least 60 hours of college credits — the equivalent of an associate’s degree — hold a 3.0 grade average and pass a background check. Those accepted would spend the first two years in the classroom under the mentoring of an experienced teacher, who themselves would be eligible for bonuses for participating.