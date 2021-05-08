As Americans, we love to boast about our personal freedoms, our rights and our ability to operate with the kind of free expression and liberty that people in many parts of the world can only dream of doing. For the past 15 months, most of us have worn masks and others only at the urging by legislation of mandates, fines and even the threat of being arrested. Our medical providers and healthcare workers begged for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the early days of the pandemic as they were being forced to reuse supplies (masks). The supply just wasn’t there to meet the demand. We know now and have known for some time that the extra protection that our healthcare workers engaged in saved their lives, the lives of the colleagues and the lives of millions of Americans who were infected with COVID-19.
You do not want to imagine what could have ensued if our health care workers decided to not wear their PPE. What if our hospitals and health care organizations made mask-wearing a voluntary activity for employees regardless of where they worked? Is someone acting responsibly when they choose to not wear a mask in a hospital setting where there is the likelihood that a patient could be compromised? If you have visited a facility with newborns, you are required to do a certain amount of sanitizing before you can hold the baby, even as a grandparent, and this was happening before COVID-19.
As soon as they are ready and able, babies are given certain shots to protect them from a variety of well-documented illnesses that can not only cause pain and all forms of long-term health challenges. Most parents routinely agree for their children to get these shots so they can avoid the heartache that comes with losing a child during infancy. We do this out of love and fear and, more importantly, we take personal responsibility for our children and to protect others from the effects of deadly things like measles, mumps, rubella and smallpox. Yes, we have the freedom to choose, but we choose to be responsible.
Can we at least agree to this fact — that we need protection from COVID-19? If you do not agree, get your head out of the sand. Over a half-million Americans died directly or indirectly from its effects. Millions more are still recovering and millions who were thought to be recovered are facing symptoms and challenges that have prevented them from returning to their normal lives.
For most of us, our daily commute to work places us at a higher risk of death and injury than would the receipt of a vaccine and yet we drive, but we do it responsibly, for the most part. Is it so difficult to make the same rational conclusion and to consider the driver in the lane next to you, or the pedestrian who should have but failed to use the crosswalk, or any other user of the road, and drive in a defensive manner? Getting the vaccine is a excellent defensive posture that demonstrates you are responsible. Aren’t you tired of wearing masks and being unable to recognize your friends and neighbors without a second look? Don’t you want to see their smiles or know that there is a frown under the mask that is on the wearer in front of you?
Here is something to consider: Alcohol is a legal substance and can be purchased and consumed in a variety of settings. Despite its ubiquity and acceptance, signs and public service announcements proliferate our surroundings, instructing us to drink responsibly. Why is it so difficult to be even more responsible and get the vaccine? What do you have to lose by getting it? How many of your friends have died because they got the vaccine? How many have died because they were not able to get the vaccine? The choice is always yours, but when you act responsibly, you are saving more than your own life. Get the vaccine today. Visit http://monroe.floridahealth.gov/ to determine where you can find available shots.