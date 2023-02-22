We’re confused about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on guns. He talks a lot about his ardent support for the Second Amendment. He has said repeatedly that he believes putting guns into the hands of law-abiding people would make us all safer. He backs the familiar talking point that a good guy with a gun is a good defense against a bad guy with a gun. So why doesn’t he want those same law-abiding people to carry guns around him?

The Washington Post reported recently the DeSantis campaign wanted guns banned from a victory party at the Tampa Convention Center in November. Emails exchanged between a convention center security manager, a city administrator and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show that the DeSantis campaign didn’t want guns allowed into the party, but also wanted the city to take responsibility for the ban. The “you take the political heat” approach isn’t exactly a profile in courage.