The political platform of Gov. Ron DeSantis is pretty much set. His inaugural speech recently hit all the salient talking points that a conservative governor proud of his first-term accomplishments and eager to do more would make. Like his November re-election victory speech, it promoted “the free state of Florida” as a model for America.

He spoke of family-friendly policies, holding local officials accountable, prioritizing law and order, parental rights and tax relief, rejecting “WOKE” ideology and, of course, opposing the federal government’s approach to treating COVID and spending tax revenue. He highlighted these points made without reminders of the jarring details of the policies’ enactment. Still to come, decisions on abortion and guns that will most likely result in further restrictions on the former and fewer limitations on the latter.