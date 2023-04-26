Signing controversial bills into law behind closed doors isn’t exactly the best look for an ambitious politician whose schtick is to project toughness. More a wuss move than a show of strength. But, there was Gov. Ron DeSantis once again holding a “private” bill-signing ceremony on a law he’ll most likely brag about openly (to certain audiences) for months to come.

The governor recently signed SB 300, the six-week abortion ban, into law and announced it around 11 p.m. He took a similar tact earlier this month when, again away from the public eye, he signed HB 543 that allows individuals to forgo getting a permit to carry a gun. That legislation, too, was signed into law with muted fanfare.

