In his second inaugural address, trumpeting the benefits of living in the “free state of Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis hit all the salient talking points of a conservative governor proud of his first-term accomplishments and eager to do more.

Left unsaid, however, were the controversies surrounding many of the governor’s initiatives, not to mention what new policies he might support in his second term. But, that’s not the role of an inaugural speech geared to reassure the voters who re-elected him and reach those who want to see him run for higher office. This was a time for platitudes and political triumphs, not the details necessary to turn promises into clear-cut policies.