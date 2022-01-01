Sorry, an error occurred.
As we begin the new year, here’s a list of the some of the hopes, and fears, we have for Key West, the Florida Keys and beyond:
Hope: That the cruise ship issue will be resolved, with respect to the voters and the environment, as well as economic needs of the area.
Fear: That migrants will continue to attempt to land upon U.S. soil, with many lose their lives trying to navigate the treacherous Florida Straits.
Hope: That surging gas prices will soon drop. At this point, it’s just greed keeping prices high in Key West.
Fear: That sea level rise will come to the Florida Keys sooner than anticipated, before strong action is taken to help fortify and prepare.
Hope: That COVID-19 and its variants will vanish, and be vanquished, even as we fail to follow medical and scientific protocols to eradicate the pest.
Fear: That our collective actions and inaction may prolong the negative impact of COVID-19 on our daily lives.
Hope: That Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints a smart, non-partisan candidate to the Monroe County Commission.
Fear: That the increasing number of accidents on U.S. 1, despite constant warnings and direction from law enforcement.
Hope: That the affordable housing situation in the Keys will improve. We’ve lost far too many good people due to housing issues.
Fear: That pandemics and politics will continue to permeate our lives, instead of welcoming the joys life offers.
Hope: That this year, unlike the past two years, brings a sense of relief and calm, while providing all with a bright future.
— The Citizen