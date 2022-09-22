Patience is said to be a virtue. But not when it leads to complacency. Or acceptance of the unacceptable.
Which is why some remarks Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chief science officer made during a recent interview with the TCPalm Editorial Board are troubling.
The state’s Blue-Green Algae Task Force, empaneled by DeSantis in 2019, released a report this month noting most of its recommendations for cleaning up the state’s waterways haven’t been followed.
Mark Rains heads that task force. Yet he seemed unbothered.
“As we’re continuing to make progress, I’m not overly concerned about where we are today — I’m concerned about what we do tomorrow,” Rains said. The state’s pollution problems have been brewing for 175 years and solutions won’t come overnight, he said.
If those problems had been discovered yesterday, Rains’ response would be reasonable.
However, in light of the state’s history of inaction, Rains seems about as disingenuous as the “shocked, shocked” police captain portrayed by Claude Rains in the 1942 classic movie, Casablanca.
It’s true, on the most superficial level, that cleaning up water pollution is a monumental task that requires a multi-faceted approach to accomplish. But there are practical ways to make it happen.
In some cases, legislation to address some of the issues has been proposed but not approved by the Legislature. In other cases, no action has been taken at all.
For example, consider the state’s efforts to track the amount of pollution entering Lake Okeechobee. Rather than using available technology to monitor pollution levels, the investigation found state regulators were essentially taking polluters at their word about the amounts of toxic materials flowing into the lake and the St. Lucie River.
There are lots of steps state officials could take to address these problems, including providing more money for septic-to-sewer conversions, improving stormwater treatment infrastructure and investing in pollution-reduction technologies.
There are activists in Florida who have spent large portions of their lives advocating for cleaner water. To them and people who share their views, preaching about patience and the virtues of long-term solutions rings hollow.
In their quest for clean water, Floridians have waited long enough.