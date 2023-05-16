Following hours of passionate debate, during which Florida lawmakers were urged to “respect life from conception to the casket,” 70 House members voted to effectively ban abortions in Florida.

A short time later, 67 of those same 70 voted to help prosecutors make executions easier by lowering the threshold for a death sentence to eight of 12 jurors. Florida now has the lowest execution threshold of all 50 states with repeal of a 2017 law that required a jury’s death recommendation to be unanimous.