Hurricane Ian left indelible and cataclysmic imprints on our communities. That includes reverberations throughout the local economy that should not go unnoticed as we rebuild and recover from Ian’s destructive winds and dangerous storm surge.
Before the hurricane, our region was dealing with major labor shortages across industries, professions and vocations. Those labor pains could potentially get much worse for workers and employers after the storm.
Scores of businesses suffered damage from the storm. Some are temporarily closed. Some have to completely or substantially rebuild. Others may shut down forever with Ian the last straw of a challenging and problematic stretch that has included pandemic shutdowns, high inflation and troubles hiring and keeping workers.
Government agencies — including the U.S. Small Business Administration — are offering post-Ian help for local businesses ravaged by the storm.
But we need to make sure that assistance and support for businesses and economic development extends beyond short-term hurricane recovery efforts.
Local governments need to take a long and hard look at land-use, permitting, economic development, zoning and other services at not only how and where our communities should rebuild and grow after Ian, with a focus on how to save local businesses and local jobs.
So many of our neighbors have had their lives and livelihoods upended by the storm with their workplace and their homes impacted by Ian.
There is disaster unemployment insurance available for workers throughout Florida directly impacted by Ian’s whose winds and flooding were also felt in Orlando, Volusia County, St. Augustine and the Tampa area.
Work search and other requirements for unemployment insurance have been waived through Nov. 19 and disaster benefits can be collected through April 1.
That will be godsend for some workers and households reeling from storm damage or seeing lost pay and hours because of the hurricane.
But we also need more workers to get back to work as soon as possible. That will help our local restaurants, bars, shops and other businesses get fully back on their feet.
We also need some fundamental looks at wages, benefits, workplace cultures and career mobility here in Southwest Florida.
Simply put, too many jobs don’t pay enough, lack health insurance and other benefits and don’t offer workers upward mobility or career advancement options.
Florida has some of the highest inflation rates in the country. The Tampa-St. Pete area had a 10.5% year-over-year inflation rate, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.
That compares to a national inflation rate of 8.2% and high-cost cities such as Boston (8.1%), San Diego (8.2%) and Washington D.C. (6.5%), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The massive job losses, pay cuts and shutdowns of the pandemic erased worker loyalty to employers across industries and the country.
Employers are going to have to continue to sweeten the pot and treat employees better if they hope to hire and retain staff. Social contracts need to be rebuilt between managers and employees.
There is plenty of work to do to rebuild our communities. Local construction contractors, insurance firms, appraisers as well as nonprofits serving hard hit communities are all on the front lines of the recovery.
There are plenty of jobs locally that offer purpose and are helping our neighbors and small businesses with cleanup and recovery.
That offers opportunities for local entrepreneurs and local workers to help our communities rebuild and find purpose and hope after the storm.