Most politicians hate to share power, and the more of it they have, the more jealously they guard it. Florida’s Legislature, an unfortunate example, constantly chafes at the two ways in which it’s required to share power with the public. It has made it harder and costlier to circulate initiative petitions for constitutional amendments. There’s now a renewed effort to eliminate the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets every 20 years to put its own amendments on the ballot.
The last review commission, which met in 2017-18, did badly overall. Gov. Rick Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran sabotaged it by appointing too many partisan members, including professional lobbyists. That vulnerability can be fixed.
Instead of repealing the review commission, the Legislature should be mending it.
It’s important to remember why it was created. Florida had been misruled for decades by a backward clique of rural legislators who represented fewer than 20 percent of the people and refused to modernize the 1885 state Constitution. After the U.S. Supreme Court threw them out, the ensuing reforms included the Constitution Review Commission and the initiative petition process. The intent was to protect Florida from ever being paralyzed again by the self-interests of an entrenched political empire.
But a new empire has arisen and it is striking back. SJR 204, proposed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, would toll the end of the Constitution Revision Commission if voters approve next year.
As bad ideas go, this is a minus 10 on a scale of 10.
Brandes is also promoting a constitutional amendment to erode the $15-an-hour minimum wage schedule that more than 6 million voters approved last year in another of those pesky initiatives. He wants to exempt teenagers, ex-convicts and other “hard-to-hire employees.”
That’s a minus-10, too.
The minimum wage issue exemplifies why the people need alternatives to the Legislature’s jurisdiction. The Legislature rarely does what the big-foot lobbyists oppose.
The case for a commission with broader vision is still as strong as when Chesterfield Smith, the prominent lawyer who championed the reform, explained it to the 1968 Legislature.
“The people must be the great repository of power to change the Constitution,” Smith said. “This is achieved in the new Constitution, and that fact alone justifies the work which has been done over the past few years.”
HJR 204 is on a Senate fast track, already approved by one committee and awaiting only the Rules Committee to send it to the floor when the session convenes March 2.
It’s distressing that progressive forces such as the Florida AFL-CIO and the Florida National Organization for Women are supporting Brandes and Americans for Prosperity in something so utterly backward looking.
Brandes argues that the public could still bypass the Legislature by petitioning to put amendments on the ballot. But that’s disingenuous. Initiatives are too costly and difficult now, and each has always been limited to a single subject, limiting its effectiveness.
The Constitution Review Commission “was intended to be independent of political pressures by consisting of appointees who, because the CRC would not recur for 20 years, had no need to worry about losing their seat as a result of voting their conscience in CRC work,” wrote Mary Adkins, a University of Florida law professor, in the summer 2019 issue of the Rutgers University Law Review.
Florida still needs, more than ever, the leadership and influence of a Constitution Revision Commission that looks to the state’s future, instead of only the next election.
