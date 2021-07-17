Two large protests happened recently, one 100 miles to our north, the other, 90 miles to our south. Both groups were protesting the same thing, and both protests were overwhelmingly peaceful. The reaction to those protests by their respective governments truly drives home the point of very point of the protests themselves.
We are, of course, talking about the ongoing protests in support of our friends and family in the island nation of Cuba.
In Miami and here locally, police and government officials, all the way to the White House, have supported the protesters.
In stark contrast, the Cuban government continues to quell protests with violence and arrests. Some protesters are missing altogether. The government has shut down internet and phone service. They seek to suppress the efforts of citizens who seek the freedoms we in the United States often take for granted.
During the previous administration, ties between the United States and Cuba were restricted; embargoes were reinstated and travel between the countries was greatly limited. Those actions stymied Cuba’s economy in government and private sectors.
The island country itself faced leadership upheaval with the death of long-time leader Fidel Castro in November 2016.
While it is often easy to watch the world news with a certain disconnect, this is — literally — our back yard. The ties between the Cuban people and our community run deep.
Cuban revolutionary Jose Marti spoke at our own San Carlos in 1892, laying the groundwork for the war that would win the Cuban people their freedom from Spain.
Pan American World Airways got its start flying from Key West to Havana in 1927.
In 1980, more than 125,000 Cubans got their first taste of freedom on the shores of Key West during the Mariel boatlift.
To this day, our U.S. Coast Guard has been interdicting boatloads of Cubans migrants seeking the freedom of America. Tragically, many continue to die attempting that trip, a fact that is much less known outside our local community.
To be crystal clear, the Cuban people are not free. The Communist totalitarian government has proven itself to be corrupt, incompetent and unable to provide even necessities to its citizens. Constant power and water issues, long lines for meager food rations and an almost total lack of vaccines to protect against the pandemic have spiraled down to desperation. It is hard to wrap our heads around the fact these great people live so close but are so far away.
We applaud and support those seeking freedom and pray things change without tragedy.
— The Citizen Editorial Board