As the end of the 2020 hurricane season draws near, Florida Keys residents have much for which to be thankful. In a year that saw a record number of storms, the Keys were mostly spared from the devastation that struck South America and numerous Gulf Coast states.
Tropical Storm Eta, which brought heavy rains and wind to the Upper and Middle Keys but skipped above the Lower Keys, was not the catastrophic event many feared. Residents and businesses took the threat seriously and prepared for Eta’s landfall as one should for any major storm.
This is great news, as this year’s storms didn’t follow highly predictable patterns and/or increased intensity over shorter periods, so preparation and mitigation efforts are critically important.
Hurricane preparedness is not the only area that needs this kind of approach if the Florida Keys are to thrive into the next decade. Monroe County needs to consider the importance of its technology infrastructure and begin immediately to create a system that does not strand businesses, residents and visitors every time a utility crew cuts a cable or a distracted driver knocks down a pole.
During October and November, there were several internet outages that affected our use of the web, VOIP phones, cable TV and a host of other systems. The mother of all disruptions occurred on Nov. 12, when a trash truck’s crane struck and pulled down the lines, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T services were interrupted in all of the Lower Keys, the Middle Keys and parts of the Upper Keys.
This is just unacceptable.
After Hurricane Irma, some businesses invested in redundant systems that allow for them to transition their critical systems from one provider to another in the event that an interruption occurs. The College of the Florida Keys and Hawks Cay, for example, use a primary internet provider and also contracted with another, which allows for their critical systems to continue operating in the event of an interruption from the primary.
Great! Right? Clearly, the recent interruption left many, including CFK and Hawks Cay, without the use of their internet capability because all of the major providers — including the primary and secondary — had outages.
This is analogous to having two flashlights and one set of dead batteries. You cannot use either flashlight because the power source is unavailable. What then is the purpose of the backup flashlight? It appears that our county allows our internet service providers to operate in such a fashion.
Monroe County is an Area of Critical Concern for multiple reasons. It is time that our elected officials and policy makers include the lack of a modern and effective technology infrastructure as a part of the rationale for being an area of critical concern. Estimates suggest that more than 5 million visit the Keys annually.
Let’s not leave those visitors — and our residents — in the dark.