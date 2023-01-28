It was a pleasant surprise to learn recently that Sarasota County has purchased a 25-acre piece of land along the Myakka River near North Port — land that will be safe from any development in an area teeming with new home construction.

The parcel sits along the river, between North Port and Englewood adjacent to the Myakka State Forest, just off River Road. The land is next to the Playmore neighborhood and a mile downstream from the U.S. 41 bridge across the Myakka, according to The Daily Sun story. The $752,500 purchase price came from the county’s Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program funds.