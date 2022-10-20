Recently, cadets from the Crystal River High School Navy JROTC program experienced an adventure of a lifetime when they traveled to Port Royal, South Carolina, to participate in a realistic and rigorous four-day boot camp at the renown Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

Coordinated by Liz Rivera, Chief Warrant Officer 5, retired, who oversees the Crystal River High School Navy JROTC program, the trip afforded the cadets a realistic, firsthand taste of boot camp rigors that challenge one’s physical endurance, mental toughness and self-discipline.