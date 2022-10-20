Recently, cadets from the Crystal River High School Navy JROTC program experienced an adventure of a lifetime when they traveled to Port Royal, South Carolina, to participate in a realistic and rigorous four-day boot camp at the renown Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
Coordinated by Liz Rivera, Chief Warrant Officer 5, retired, who oversees the Crystal River High School Navy JROTC program, the trip afforded the cadets a realistic, firsthand taste of boot camp rigors that challenge one’s physical endurance, mental toughness and self-discipline.
While the cadets’ trip was an exhilarating and rewarding experience, the JROTC program is far more than an adventurous trip. It is one of the most successful and significantly impactful youth-oriented programs in American history.
Established by the National Defense Act of 1916 as an Army program to primarily recruit enlistees and officer candidates, it was expanded to the Navy and Air Force in 1964. From a modest beginning of six units in 1916, the program has grown to over 3,000 JROTC units operating in every state and in Department of Defense schools overseas with an estimated enrollment of more than 500,000 male and female students.
Although the JROTC program has retained its military structure to infuse in its student cadets a sense of discipline and order, its principle purpose today, as set forth by Title 10 United States Code, Section 2031, is to instill in students the values of citizenship, personal responsibility, sense of accomplishment, and service to our country.
Accordingly, the curriculum includes the study of ethics, citizenship, communications, leadership, life skills, character building, civic responsibility and other subjects designed to prepare young men and women to take their place in adult society. Student cadets who complete the challenging JROTC curriculum and its co-curricular activities have proven to be more college or career ready.
Nevertheless, many students tend to shy away from participating in the JROTC program because they have no intention of joining the military after finishing high school. By doing so, they fail to consider that JROTC not only cultivates skills that colleges and employers want, but also skills that position one better for life success.
Citrus County is very fortunate to have JROTC programs guided by successful retired military professionals in each of its three high schools. Whether its Army JROTC at Lecanto High, Navy JROTC at Crystal River High or Air Force JROTC at Citrus High, each offers a structured program devoted to the moral, physical and educational uplift of our youth that affords a pathway to success in life.
Students, with the support of parents, are encouraged to take advantage of their school’s JROTC program and the lifelong developmental benefits they afford.