All it takes for a bad idea to become law in Florida is a partisan supermajority of state lawmakers who either are driven by ideology, eager to grant questionable favors or simply compliant enough to do as they’re told. Such is the the state of the Florida Legislature, which seems content with its reputation as a right-wing political petri dish.

Take HB 1/SB 202, the bill expanding eligibility for voucher scholarships to any public school student. The bill’s a priority that has been fast-tracked to move through the Legislature and onto Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. So has HB 837/SB 236, which makes it more difficult to sue insurance companies and other businesses, and don’t forget HB 7/SB 300, the bill that bans abortions after six weeks to the list of high-priority bills that will likely become law.