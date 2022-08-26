The message on abortion has been loud and clear for decades. The polls show it. Protest marchers proclaim it. Even if most Republican politicians and their ideologically tilted U.S. Supreme Court justices won’t acknowledge it, Americans believe women have the right to make their own decisions in such an intensely private matter.

And recently, voters in Kansas, that most conservative of heartland states, showed that belief translates into action at the ballot box. They hit back at the high court’s June rejection of Roe v. Wade in landslide proportions, turning out from farm country to city precincts, not just Democrats but even Republican voters, supporting choice to an extent that stunned supporters and opponents.