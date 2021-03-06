Last year, Ana Maria Rodriguez won the Florida State Senate seat for District 39, which includes all of the Florida Keys. Her win was as least partly based on promises she made to Keys voters, many of whom live in Key West.
“Ana,” her campaign said, “has been visiting the Keys since she was a baby ... Ana is dedicated to protecting one of Florida’s most precious underwater ecosystems for future generations.”
She promised to “fight harder than ever and than anyone for the unique issues that Keys residents and business owners face.”
So, we’re stumped about why Sen. Rodriguez seems poised to vote for a Senate bill that would overturn the votes of her Keys constituents, do irreparable damage to our aquatic ecosystem and forever take away the right of Keys residents to govern ourselves.
As a member of the state Senate’s Transportation Committee, Rodriguez will soon cast what could possibly be the deciding vote on Senate Bill 426. The bill would seize control of the Port of Key West and give it to a state agency. The bill would wipe out the results of our election last fall, when local voters approved three charter amendments that place sensible limits on cruise ships.
Those charter amendments — now Key West law — were created in part to end a decades-long assault from overlarge cruise ships that punctures the Great Florida Reef and runs through the heart of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
For those of us who live in the Keys, it’s as plain as day that a year without cruise ships has transformed our world. Our air is cleaner, our nearshore waters are clearer, and fishermen and divers report that marine life has rebounded in the vicinity of the shipping channel. The reefs — “PADI Scuba certified” diver Sen. Rodriguez says “in her spare time she loves diving” — have experienced a remarkable revival.
Meanwhile the dire economic forecasts that the bigger-is-always-better cruise ship crowd warned about have proved to be wildly overblown. During the campaign, deep-pocketed business interests said limiting the size of cruise ships would eliminate 800 jobs. In fact, as of the end of December, there are more jobs in Key West than at any time since large cruise ships started calling here in 1990. Sales tax revenues throughout the Florida Keys are higher for the past four months than they were during the same months a year ago. Our economy is doing just fine — and we haven’t seen a single cruise ship in a year.
Which is why it was so disturbing to hear Sen. Rodriguez echo other discredited campaign claims at a recent hearing in the Senate’s Transportation Committee, where she posed a series of questions to one of the organizers of the Safer, Cleaner Ships campaign. Rather than greeting him as the representative of 60%–80% of the Key West vote, as another elected official might have, she grilled him with innuendo-laden questions that dredged up some of the darkest attacks of last year’s “vote no” campaign, which the Miami Herald found was paid for with more than $250,000 of cruise line money.
While no vote was taken at the hearing, our hometown Senator gave no indication that she would defend the supermajority vote cast by her own constituents. That vote now has the unanimous support of the Key West City Commission and Islamorada Village Council, both of which recently passed resolutions opposing the preemption bill. A similar resolution sponsored by Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates is expected to be taken up by the County Commission at its upcoming meeting. Rodriguez has since given vague assurances about her commitment to home rule, but her silence on the particular threat of SB 426 suggests she might be prepared not only to ignore the clearly expressed position of her district, but also sacrifice the coral reef she promised to fight for on the altar of cruise industry dollars.
The Florida Keys are a long way from Tallahassee and its ocean of cruise industry money. We elected Sen. Rodriguez to be our champion. Her upcoming vote on the cruise ship preemption bill will tell us all we need to know about who she is really fighting for.