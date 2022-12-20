If you own a home or rent a house, you know there’s an insurance crisis. Options for insurers are dwindling, but the costs continue to drastically increase.
This isn’t a new problem. This isn’t even the first time we’ve addressed it in the past year alone.
With Florida’s property insurance industry on the verge of collapsing, the Florida Legislature will begin a special session running from Monday through Friday. Lawmakers cannot afford to muck this up. They must find a resolution that serves the best interests of the citizens of Florida, not a solution that is in the best interests of high-priced lobbyists groups.
We know the numbers are staggering. We know the outlook looks bleak.
Fraud and abuse are core issues at the center of the state’s insurance woes. The state insurance office says Floridians accounted for about 9 percent of all homeowner insurance claims, but more than 80 percent of the lawsuits.
Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier says lawmakers must address litigation-related topics that “go a really, really long way into encouraging capital to come back into our marketplace.”
A financial-ratings agency on Thursday issued a report warning about the possibility of additional insolvencies of property insurers and said long-term changes are needed in the state’s troubled insurance market.
The AM Best report pointed to issues such as the market’s heavy reliance on Florida-based insurers, which it said have “weaker balance sheets than the larger national carriers and are overly dependent on reinsurance for balance sheet protection/short-term capital.”
According to Altmaier, rate hikes for private policies are exceeding 30 percent, acknowledging that regardless of changes during the session, the private insurance industry has a “pretty pivotal three or four months coming up to really get a handle on what the financial condition of some of these folks might be.”
Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, had seen its number of policies balloon to more than 1.13 million, with its numbers expected to reach 1.2 million by the end of the year. The total is forecast to hit 1.68 million policies by the end of 2023, Citizens Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Montero said.
The Legislature has failed to act accordingly to resolve this problem. They didn’t address it in years past, including the most recent Legislative session, convening in a special session this past May, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.
We know insurance isn’t the lone topic lawmakers plan to address in the coming week; however, the Legislature’s focus must be on the insurance crisis because it affects every Floridian.
We don’t have a magic wand to resolve this problem. If we did, we would have waved it a long time ago. But there are answers, they do exist. That is why it is critical for the state’s leaders to exercise their power to convene experts and focus on this problem. These expert stakeholders should come from all concerned areas — insurers, adjustors, attorneys, citizens, building professionals, infrastructure specialists, representatives from all levels of government, planning and development professionals, climate scientists, businesspeople and more.
Working collaboratively, they can fashion solutions to alter our state’s trajectory for the better. Continuing to ignore the issues or just coming up with flimsy, stop-gap measures is a recipe for disaster. Doing nothing will see the hollowing-out of the middle class, the deepening of our housing woes and the derailing of our state’s economic growth.
We implore our lawmakers not to make a bigger disaster of the insurance crisis than it already is.
— Citrus County Chronicle